Track Of The Day 17/1 - ItsNate

ItsNate thrives on bringing opposites together.

A rapper who refuses to sit in one lane, his music veers from style to style, half-inching the elements he finds most useful.

So you'll find grime meshing with hip-hop, trap elements fused with R&B, alongside a dose of afro-swing (or however it is defined).

New single 'Show Me' was produced by - and features - Footsteps, and the two interlock perfectly on a tale of love and betrayal.

Powerful, poised, and moody, it also features SLOCAL team-mate CR Blacks to complete a trilogy of underground talent.

Kicking off an important year for ItsNate, 'Show Me' is the perfectly poised underground melter he has always promised to make.

Tune in now.

SHOW ME - FT CR BLACKS & FOOTSTEPS PROD. FOOTSTEPS by ItsNate SHOW ME New Single By ItsNate Ft. CR Blacks & Footsteps Prod. Footsteps. Soon Available on All Streaming Platforms Video Coming Soon. Mixed by MicLo The Dreamer Mastered by Jocelyn Francis TWITTER @SLOCAL / @ITSNATE / @CR_BLACKS / @FOOSTEPSPRO

