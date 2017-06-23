Track Of The Day 16/3 - Hailey Tuck

Austin born and Paris based, Hailey Tuck is a true wandering spirit.

Finding herself in the city of romance, Hailey taps into that incredible Parisian jazz lineage, working alongside vastly experienced producer Larry Klein.

“I wanted to work with the Mark Ronson of jazz”, Hailey says. “So I looked at who had produced modern jazz singers I love, Madeleine Peyroux and Melody Gardot, in particular. That was Larry. When we met we were on the same page straight away. It was magical.”

New album 'Junk' is the result, a collection of fragrant covers, sumptuous arrangements, and divine vocals that drops on May 4th.

We're able to share new cut 'Alcohol', a softly beguiling take on The Kinks' witty, acerbic, and ever-so-English original.

Finding a deeply personal space within the track, Hailey Tuck lends a jazz flexibility to the melody, with her purred delivery accentuating those enthralling lyrics.

The arrangement is cotton-soft, a twilight glamour that is redolent of those hazy evenings in decadent Paris.

Hailey says: "I got (re)obsessed with British music when I came to stay in London a few years ago, so it was so cool to do this song by The Kinks. Channeling my inner and outer Kiki De Montparnasse for this video, complete with Man Ray's broken mirror effect."

Tune in now.

Catch Hailey Tuck at London's Rich Mix on May 15th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.