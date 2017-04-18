Track Of The Day 16/11 - Omar Souleyman

Omar Souleyman is a force of nature.
The Syrian musician blends together some of the oldest musical forms of the Middle East with cutting edge technology, a 21st century fusion that continually looks outwards.
A remarkable live experience, the sheer force of each Omar Souleyman performance recalls the weight of system culture, the complex, never-ending futurism of house and techno.
Set to drop a new remix EP tomorrow (November 17th) the Syrian musician has invited a flurry of guest producers to re-work his material.
Simian Mobile Disco has stepped in to remix 'Mawal', retaining the inspired vocal of the original while introducing some weighty electronics.
An expansive, immersive re-work, 'Mawal' is given a hypnotic, club-focussed rendering. Tune in now.
Catch Omar Souleyman at the following shows:
February
7 London Oval Space
For tickets to the latest Omar Souleyman shows click HERE.
