Track Of The Day 16/11 - Omar Souleyman

Omar Souleyman is a force of nature.

The Syrian musician blends together some of the oldest musical forms of the Middle East with cutting edge technology, a 21st century fusion that continually looks outwards.

A remarkable live experience, the sheer force of each Omar Souleyman performance recalls the weight of system culture, the complex, never-ending futurism of house and techno.

Set to drop a new remix EP tomorrow (November 17th) the Syrian musician has invited a flurry of guest producers to re-work his material.

Simian Mobile Disco has stepped in to remix 'Mawal', retaining the inspired vocal of the original while introducing some weighty electronics.

An expansive, immersive re-work, 'Mawal' is given a hypnotic, club-focussed rendering. Tune in now.

Catch Omar Souleyman at the following shows:

February

7 London Oval Space

For tickets to the latest Omar Souleyman shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.