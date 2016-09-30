Track Of The Day 1/6 - So Below

When Madeline North left her native New Zealand she wasn't just leaving something behind, she was searching for something.

Adopting the So Below moniker, her goth-pop abstractions have a unique atmosphere, a murky, twilight sensibility.

New cut 'Ruin' airs first on Clash, and it's a stunning piece of music, all control and release, light and endless shadow.

Madeline explains: "I wrote this with my friends Brad Hale (SOMBEAR, Now Now) and Chelsea Jade. It's about trying to rely on someone who always lets you down in the end. We had just finished watching Stranger Things so our heads were full of monsters and darkly lit corridors. Brad and I spent a long time on this one trying to get it just right, we got Aaron Short (The Naked And Famous) to jump in toward the end for some finishing touches and a mix and master. Very happy with how this one came out!"

Out tomorrow (June 2nd) via Limited Health, we've had this on repeat since it popped into our Inbox. Tune in below.