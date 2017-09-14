Track Of The Day 15/9 - Polo

Leeds trio Polo have a penchant for they term “wobbly, drippy, wonky sounds”.

Off piste pop music with an artful gaze, the group's debut EP 'Alice' brought together all manner of bonkers ideas.

At heart, though, it all worked. Addictively melodic, the group have pieced together a follow up and it's mighty entrancing.

'Zeitgeist' flutters between that pop dancehall sound and gleefully handmade percussion, with Kat McHugh's mellifluous vocal soaring up into the heavens.

“The song is based around one night. It was Halloween and I was hired as an actress in a club,” explains McHugh.

“On this night I was introduced to my boss and we had an instant connection. We sacked work off and went out, and ended up having one of the best nights of my life.”

A song of escape and abandon, it's perfect for Friday. Tune in below...

Catch Polo at the following shows:

September

15 Newcastle Think Tank Underground

16 London Birthdays

20 York The Fulford Arms

22 Manchester The Castle Hotel

26 Hull The New Adelphi Club

