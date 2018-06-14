Track Of The Day 15/6 - Freya Ridings

These things take time.

Freya Ridings has taken each step gradually, making sure her footing is firm, and she's completely happy with her music.

A fastidious perfectionist, each release emerges when she's fully content, and it shows with her breathtaking songwriting, soaring vocals, and astute, emotionally divine arrangements.

Breakout cut 'Lost Without You' notched up more than 12 million streams after its release, with Freya set to play a flurry of live shows this summer.

Announcing a full headline tour for Autumn - including her biggest ever headline show in London - the wind is clearly in her sails.

New single 'Ultraviolet' is a beautiful return, with Freya Ridings drawing on some vastly personal experiences.

She says: "'Ultraviolet' is about parts of ourselves we believe we have to hide – like a diary written in secret ink. When those secrets are not only seen but also loved by someone who sees the light and darkness in you, it’s the most profound and beautiful thing.."

We've nabbed a stellar live performance from London's Union Chapel, one of the capital's most historic, intoxicating venues.

An absorbing watch, it showcases a talent rapidly coming into bloom.

Tune in now.

Catch Freya Ridings at the following shows:

October

18 London Shepherds Bush Empire

19 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

20 Cardiff The Globe

22 Glasgow St Luke’s

23 Belfast LimeLight 2

24 Dublin Tivoli Theatre

26 Oxford Academy 2

27 Manchester Dance House

28 Leeds The Wardrobe

29 Birmingham O2 Institute 3

31 Brighton The Haunt

November

1 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

