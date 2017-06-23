Track Of The Day 15/12 - ELWD

UK producer ELWD's prolific nature means his catalogue tends to explode on a near weekly basis.

This flood of creativity, though, is well worth exploring - never less than interesting, he crafts more gems than the average punter can shake a digital stick at.

New release 'All Good Things' is out via Bad Taste, and it's a warm, lucid, lo-fi slice of electronics with a soulful twist.

Typically eccentric, the shimmering melody disguises production that criss-crosses merrily over different approaches and genres.

A cerebral but deliciously melodic return, 'All Good Things' presents “a lucid vision of time, how everything comes to an end regardless of how we feel… everything is always changing, all the time.”

The track comes equipped with addictive, intriguing visuals from Benjamin Brookes , a real extra-sensory journey.

Tune in now.

