Track Of The Day 15/11 - Amy Milner

2017 has been the biggest year yet for Amy Milner.
Working on her music in both London and Los Angeles, the songwriter has stretched herself further and further, working with a host of collaborators.
New single 'Heal' finds Amy working alongside electronic producer Jens Kuross, and it's a wonderful fusion of two highly distinct talents.
The results are mighty impressive. 'Heal' is a soothing, purifying doctrine, one that finds the English songwriter pushing within herself.
She comments: "I have little experience of life in the scheme of things. But in the moment I'm writing a song, I'm writing what feels like the truth to me, and I'm always hoping that feelings I portray can be made sense of by other people in their own way, even if that ends up being entirely new and different. If you like: mix and match, reorder and change my words so that you take comfort in them - that's what I intended."
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.