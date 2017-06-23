Track Of The Day 1/5 - Tracyanne & Danny

There's an old kind of love that only really exists in songs.

No doubt it would be argued out of existence in this social media saturated age, but it's there, it's potent, and it's undeniable.

Tracyanne & Danny have heard more than a few of these songs, allowing their message to soak down into their bones.

Taking their own songwriting to the Scottish Highlands, they set about constructing a full album alongside Edwyn Collins at his Clashnarrow studio.

Due out later this month, it's preceded by a new song, the lush, pained, heartbroken 'It Can't Be Love Unless It Hurts'.

Shadows of Spector girl group, early Motown, and even Burt Bacharach abound on a beautifully composed piece of songwriting.

Tracyanne explains: "This is about an old, obsessive, all-consuming love. The kind that’s mostly unrequited and always built from bad choices and self-delusion.”

Tune in below.

Catch Tracyanne & Danny at the following shows:

May

28 Bristol The Lantern @ Colston Hall

29 London Oslo

30 London Rough Trade East – In-store performance & signing

31 Glasgow Saint Luke’s

