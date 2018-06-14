Track Of The Day 14/6 - Noah Kahan

Strafford, Vermont is hardly the biggest place on the map.

A picturesque American town, it's a tiny, beautiful location; and it's where Noah Kahan calls home.

Debut EP 'Hurt Somebody' found this small town dreamer reaching outwards across the globe, with his material sweeping across the net.

The title track was a bona fide hit, gaining radio support across North America, Europe, and even Australia, all while racking up more than 50 million plays.

New single 'Come Down' finds the songwriter with the world at his feet, yet he's turning inward, examining some of his most deep-rooted fears.

Deft of vocal and taut of arrangement, the subtle soulful feel allows Noah plenty of space to express himself. He explains:

"'Come Down' is about an experience I had helping a new friend through a moment of intense anxiety. I didn’t know this person well, and we were isolated for some time together, which made for a revealing and very human experience."

