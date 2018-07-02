Track Of The Day 14/2 - Rainy Milo

Rainy Milo knows that before you can truly love someone else, you need to first appreciate yourself.

Focus on what lies within, on what makes you truly happy - in her case, it's music, the thrill of performance and the empowerment that comes from songwriting.

It's a skill she puts to good use in 'Hope & Glory', a comment on societal pressure to pair up, and the way it often obscures actual, lasting happiness.

Soulful of vocal and tender of lyric, Rainy Milo pushes home her point in effortless fashion, each note seeming to hit harder and harder.

We're able to share the video on Valentine's Day, and it's a reminder that relationships aren't a path to self-knowledge. Rainy Milo explains...

"I knew as soon as I began thinking of a video treatment for this track that I didn’t want the typical girl guy story. I thought about how I’d written a chorus vowing that someone else had a piece I was missing. I thought it is funny that we (myself included) always often see that something we need in other people, relationships and material things when really everything we need is ultimately within us."

"I wanted to say we all should aim to be the greatest versions of ourselves we can be, not a second place someone else. That's when I visualised an alternate version of me following myself around thinking I had something she needed and how ironic it was that she was already the person she wanted to become. Love thyself. The end."

