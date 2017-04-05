Track Of The Day 13/6 - Yungblud

Yorkshire-raised Yungblud has always been around music.

His grandfather played with T-Rex in the 70s, while his father amassed a tasty collection of vintage guitars.

You could say that it all comes naturally for Yungblud. Yet that would deny the striking sense of purpose in the songwriter's work, the vivid sense of striving to be heard.

Killer new single 'King Charles' absolutely nails this. Out now, it's a prescient call for young people to raise their voices during this period of political tumult.

He explains: "At the minute I feel like young people are not being listened to, so music is how I can express my opinions and create change. If we fight, we win."

Clash is able to premiere the video - check it out below.

Catch YUNGBLUD at the following shows:

July

2 Rotterdam Metropolis Festival

24 LA School Night

31 Liverpool Shipping Forecast

August

19 Netherlands Lowlands

September

30 Glasgow Tenement Trail

October

7 Liverpool Neighbourhood Festival