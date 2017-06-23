Track Of The Day 13/6 - Mei Mei

One of the problems many new artists have with R&B is that - put simply - there's a lot of it about.

The genre's halcyon era in the mid to late 90s has spawned generations of imitators, some of whom are just too reverential towards the sound.

Mei Mei, though, feels confident enough to spin R&B in a fresh direction, to use those elements and forge a new distinctive voice.

Hailing from Huddersfield, she takes the smooth sounds of vintage R&B but sluices it with some defiantly modern grit.

New single 'Livin' In The Truth' is a beautiful offering, with those dappled vocal effects placed alongside a killer arrangement.

Mei Mei explains: "'Livin In The Truth' is about not letting anyone tell you what you can or can’t do, for people to let go of their insecurities brought on by others based on what they think you’ve been through and what they think they know about you. Everyone is on their own journey and only you know your truth."

Tune in now.

