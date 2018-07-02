Track Of The Day 13/3 - Simone Felice

At times, it feels as though Simone Felice has done it all.

Removing himself from the Catskill Mountains to New York in the mid 90s, he started life as a performance poet before becoming a songwriter.

Earning acclaim as a member of The Felice Brothers, he was later drawn towards production, working alongside The Lumineers, Bat For Lashes, and more.

Returning to his own work, Simone Felice brings his enormous wealth of experience to bear on new album 'The Projector'.

Out on April 13th, it's the sound of a songwriter seeking out fresh paths by absorbing the lessons of his own past, and applying unusually heightened levels of poetry in the process.

We're able to share the second song from the album, and 'The Fawn' brings to mind those long evenings in the Catskills, the mountains framing the endless landscape.

Sharply hewn songwriting, fragrant lyricism, you can check out 'The Fawn' below.

Catch Simone Felice at the following shows:

April

13 Palenville N.Y. Circle W Barn

14 Palenville N.Y. Circle W Barn

May

9 London Omera

10 Manchester Deaf Institute

12 Edinburgh Pleasance Theatre

13 Glasgow Mackintosh Church

15 Newcastle Cluny

16 Leeds Howard Assembly Room

18 Bangor Wesley Centenary Church

19 Dublin Workman’s Club

20 Cork Coughlan’s

22 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

