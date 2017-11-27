Track Of The Day 13/12 - Teleman

Teleman want to break down any obstacles in their way.

Releasing two splendid full length collections of wistful, psych pop hymns, the band then decided to open up their music in a new EP.

Latest EP 'Fünf' was constructed with five guest producers, each allocated a track to explore. Timothy J. Fairplay, Ghost Culture, Bullion, Oli Bayston of Boxed In, and Moscoman took part, adding fresh elements to Teleman's music in the process.

Standout cut 'Repeater' has received the remix treatment, with Warm Digits turning the song into a no wave onslaught, an intense, black-clad piece of shoegaze noize.

Warm Digits says of the rework:

"When we're doing a remix we always listen for what we can imagine hearing through cracks in the original. Here we were trying to channel the early-80s no-wave era disco of Yoko Ono and mix it with our shoegaze guitar and cowbell onslaught. We hope it's a rush of energy that rips through your speakers."

