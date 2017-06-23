Track Of The Day 13/11 - Sacre

Parisian duo Sacre have a real sense of style to their sound.

It's not something as impermanent as fashion, but more that typically Gallic dedication to aesthetics that never fails to inspire.

The pairing nod towards French groups such as Daft Punk and Air in their breezy electronic pop, while also finding room for their own voice to emerge.

New single 'Stereo' finds Sacre linking up with fellow French newcomer Dopize, with his guest rhymes pushing the group in a more hip-hop inclined direction.

Those fragrant synths remain, though, adding some beautiful colour to Dacre's Pointillist production.

A superb collaboration, you can check it out below.

