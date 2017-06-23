Track Of The Day 1/3 - Hearts & Colors

Hearts & Colors never set out to be a pop phenomenon - it just sorta happened.
The Swedish duo wanted to make strident indie folk, initially dwelling on Autumnal hues and introspective elements.
For fun, they began covering pop bangers - think Biebs, One Direction - and began posting them online, initially just to muse friends.
Almost overnight these covers went viral, triggering a change in the way Hearts & Colors viewed music.
Recognising their innate pop touch, they reconfigured their acoustic songwriting to incorporate new melodic elements.
Out now, frisky new single 'Too Many Friends' is a gorgeous, immediately infectious song, a real ear-worm that retains a nagging sense of melancholy.
The pair - Nico and Philip - have found new balance in their work, splashing bright, vivid colour on to their easy-on-the-ear acoustic palette.
Nico explains: "Philip had this idea for a riff on the guitar and we just kind of went from there, finishing the song a couple of hours later. Since this little baby has been in our nest for almost a year now, we are super excited to finally share this this track with everyone and perhaps see it fly!"
We've got first play on the visuals - tune in below.
