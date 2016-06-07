Track Of The Day 12/8 - Stevie Parker

Stevie Parker is an independent talent.

The Bristol songwriter seems to reach within herself, turning each song into a highly idiosyncratic document.

New single 'Prey' is a case in point. It finds the singer twisting and turning within the confines of heartache, her self-denial showing pushing her emotions into some dangerous places.

The lyrics warn: "I'll be the mess you made in me / For a minute, I thought it didn't show..."

The video is every bit as striking. Monochrome but with bursts of colour, it's reminiscent of the way a sniper would zone in on its prey using heart-seeking technology.

Astute, intelligent, and with emotional flair - Stevie Parker is definitely a talent to watch...

