Track Of The Day 12/7 - Marlon Percy

Marlon Percy knows when to play it cool.

The London based producer and vocalist has a subtle approach, with his dub-tinged music matching soul against electronics.

New track 'Your Fool' pushes away from passion, asking the listener to step back into the cold light of day.

The soulful vocal is underpinned by that low-end pulse, while the lyrics warn of the danger of succumbing to the flesh.

He explains: "This was the first pop song I wrote about love, lust and manipulation. The lyrical content is inspired by the relationships I have witnessed and the power women have over men both sexually and psychologically in today’s society."

Tune in now.