Track Of The Day 12/6 - Rachel Foxx

Rachel Foxx has been keeping her creativity on the down-low.

The East London talent makes gorgeous, hugely individual R&B hymns, matching squelching electronics against her velvet voice.

Letting the music do the talking, Rachel Foxx has released two EPs thus far, and working with dancehall maverick Toddla T last year.

Surging ahead, it seems that work is out on this talented 24 year old. New single 'Wish' is a terrific step forward, expertly matching the physicality of the production to her buoyant vocal.

We're able to share the visuals, and it matches the intimacy of the song perfectly. Rachel explains...

"The whole concept of the video is that I wanted it to be like a long Snapchat/Instagram video. It's supposed to be a home video, with different cuts from my lifestyle. Its a really relaxed vibe..."

Tune in now.

