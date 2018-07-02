Track Of The Day 12/2 - Wilma Archer

Wilma Archer might well be familiar to you.

The London-based musician previously operated under the name Slime, releasing a superb album back in 2015.

Taking time out to write for the likes of Jessie Ware, Selah Sue and Jeramiah Jae, Wilma Archer returned last year with stellar Amber Mark pair up 'Like A Hunger'.

New song 'Scarecrow' - one of two released today - continues his resurgence, and it finds the London artist marching into previously unmapped territory.

Loose-limbed and heavily influenced by jazz, it fuses a lysergic, almost hypnagogic, approach with squealing horns and tumbling percussion.

Deeply musical, it abandons theory and form for pure feeling, in the process uncovering something quite potent indeed.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bradley Lloyd Barnes

