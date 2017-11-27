Track Of The Day 12/12 - Black Gold Buffalo

Black Gold Buffalo wanted to escape London.

Moving to the south coast, the project found that the fresh air and welcoming community seemed to enhance their innate creativity.

A four-piece with wide-ranging influences, the quartet feature vital club figure Hannah Holland on bass, while Keziah Stillwell's emphatic vocals offer a piercing introduction.

Work on the band's debut album is almost complete, with Black Gold Buffalo able to share new song 'Pearls Deep'.

Dangerous, deviant rock 'n' roll with a brooding edge, it's an atmospheric return, one rich in allusion and dark artistry.

We're able to share the video, a perfect introduction to their fetid realm. Black Gold Buffalo explain:

"'Pearls Deep' was written on a stormy night, in a tower block somewhere near the A10. Its about wanting to escape a brooding mood in the city, to just get up and go somewhere and nowhere. The song was written in London and recorded partly in Ramsgate’s Big Jelly Studios, which is also where we shot the video."

Tune in now.

