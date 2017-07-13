Track Of The Day 11/9 - The Colours That Rise

There's an intriguing conversation going on in London right now, opening up discussion between club culture and jazz.

An array of promoters, DJs, musicians, and producers are helping the barriers to come tumbling down, to forge new pathways in the process.

Simeon Jones and Nathanael Williams are part of this discussion, and new project The Colours That Rise offer a space to express that.

New '20/20' EP is a deft four tracker, veering from left field electronics to all out jazz fusion bumpers, with a certain spirit running through it all.

Clash has opted for final track 'CTR Interlude', a curiously off piste thumper with a sick bassline and faint traces of hip-hop.

Tune in now.

