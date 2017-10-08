Track Of The Day 11/8 - Ezra Collective

One of London's most exciting music scenes is also one of its oldest.

Jazz is embedded in the city, but it's rarely felt so potent, so new, with a fresh generation of musicians adding their own seasoning to the mix.

Ezra Collective are at the forefront of this, gleefully blending old with the new in an attempt to seek out new paths.

Upcoming EP 'Juan Pablo : The Philosopher' looks set to be titanic, fusing Afrobeat, grime, reggae, and more to create something multi-faceted but wonderfully whole (pre-order your copy HERE ).

Clash is able to premiere new teaser cut 'Space Is The Place', a cover of the vastly influential Afro-futurist piece by Sun Ra.

Initially released in 1973, this radical overhaul retains the spirit of the original while blasting it into a UK-centric vision of the future.

Quietly inspiring, the stunning musicianship is allied to that innate sense of groove that Ezra Collective specialise in.

Tune in now.

Catch Ezra Collective at Islington Assembly Hall on November 19th.