Track Of The Day 11/6 - Lava La Rue

Still in her teens, there's a softness to Lava La Rue's touch which is simply devastating.

A songwriter who seems to know exactly what she wants to achieve, Lava's R&B sound borrows from the genre's 90s golden age while adding a few deft elements of her own.

Lush, incredibly creative new EP 'LETRA' is incoming, with Lava La Rue playing a LMFW showcase today (June 11th) at 180 The Strand, London.

We're able to share new song 'Touch (My Mind)', and the loping double bass riff adds a subtle jazz element to the arrangement.

Soft as caramel, smooth as velvet, 'Touch (My Mind)' is precocious, prodigal, but ultimately timeless - a real statement of intent.

Lava tells Clash...

“So 'Touch (My Mind)' sounds like a mad happy old school R&B tune but the lyrics are mad dark and it is actually about surveillance / not letting this black mirror society fuck with your positive energy. It features Lorenzo who’s also part of Nine8 and UK hip-hop producer, Dropped Milk."

Tune in now.

