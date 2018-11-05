Track Of The Day 11/5 - Bossy Love

Glasgow pop enigma Bossy Love have previous form.

As a duo, they line up as Amandah Wilkinson (formally Operator Please) and John Ballie Jnr (formerDananananaykroyd lead), and craft an off piste R&B vision.

The releases we've heard so far have been startling, matching lucid synths, bubbling electronics, and those intertwining, teasing, emphatically energetic vocals.

New single 'Talk To Me' drops today (May 11th) with Bossy Love set to share their new EP later this summer.

Out now, 'Talk To Me' is a remarkable introduction, kicking off with that low-key opening before surging into new pathways.

We're entranced; it's a dexterous, colour-soaked slice of music, and it's our final Track Of The Day this week.

