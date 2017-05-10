Track Of The Day 11/10 - Bobii Lewis

For as long as he can remember Bobii Lewis has been drawn to music.

Brought up in North East London, he can vividly recall growing up to the soundtrack of Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and Michael Jackson.

Joining a gospel choir, he started busking when still a teenager to earn extra pennies - most of which he spent on more music.

Developing his own voice, Bobii has evolved into a transcendent R&B talent, blending trans-Atlantic styles with some London grit.

New single 'Drifting' arrives this Friday (October 13th) and it's a buoyant introduction, the lilting beat matched against nuanced lyricism.

Subtle shades of tropical colouring are filtered through the production, providing Bobii Lewis with the perfect platform.

Tune in now.

