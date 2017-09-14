Track Of The Day 1/11 - Grace Lightman

Music is all about timing.

When summer blazed, Grace Lightman's moody pop steered towards a darker direction, something a little more restrained.

Handsome Dad Records released her single 'Fangs' b/w 'Halloween Is Over' arrived while the sun shone, adding some glamorous yet gloomy vibes to high summer.

Right now, though, it's absolutely perfect. With many of you nursing Halloween shaped hangovers, we've decided to share something new from Grace Lightman.

This simply shot 'karaoke clip' finds Grace breezing through 'Halloween Is Over', a simple paean to the passing of time and the emptiness of it all.

Laced with promise, you can check it out below.

