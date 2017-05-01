Track Of The Day 10/11 - Wu-Lu

Wu-Lu is part of a new generation of South London musicians connecting club culture to jazz, soul, funk, breaks, and more.
Extremely open-minded, his selections as a DJ merrily criss-cross genre lines, reinforcing this notion that music should stand on its own terms, on its own impact.
A sought after musician and producer, new cut 'Jaybo' finds Wu-Lu continuing these expansive journeys.
Moving from distorted sound to the sweetest melody, it's a murky yet addictive return, veering from psych-rock guitar lines to skittering electronics and J Dilla style slumped beats.
Delivered with a tattered, almost lo-fi sense of sound, 'Jaybo' is a glimpse into the imagination of one of London's most potent musicians.
Tune in now.
