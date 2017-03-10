Track Of The Day 10/10 - Sea Girls

Sea Girls have been on our radar for some time, releasing a short burst of snappy, instantly infectious indie bangers.

Clash invited the band to play our Blogtober showcase on Friday (October 6th), and they ripped North London venue the Finsbury apart.

A taut, precise display of precocious energy, the set climaxed with new single 'Lost' - and fans already know every word.

Produced by Larry Hibbett, it's a crunching slice of indie rock melody, delivered with a defiantly British outlook.

The closest Sea Girls have come to capturing their live energy, 'Lost' comes equipped with an eye-catching video.

We've got first play - check it out below.

Catch Sea Girls at the following shows:

October

21 Cardiff Sŵn Festival

February

1 London Omeara

2 Bristol The Exchange

3 Leicester The Cookie

8 Manchester Deaf Institute

9 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)

10 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.