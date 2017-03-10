Track Of The Day 10/10 - Sea Girls

Sea Girls have been on our radar for some time, releasing a short burst of snappy, instantly infectious indie bangers.
Clash invited the band to play our Blogtober showcase on Friday (October 6th), and they ripped North London venue the Finsbury apart.
A taut, precise display of precocious energy, the set climaxed with new single 'Lost' - and fans already know every word.
Produced by Larry Hibbett, it's a crunching slice of indie rock melody, delivered with a defiantly British outlook.
The closest Sea Girls have come to capturing their live energy, 'Lost' comes equipped with an eye-catching video.
We've got first play - check it out below.
Catch Sea Girls at the following shows:
October
21 Cardiff Sŵn Festival
February
1 London Omeara
2 Bristol The Exchange
3 Leicester The Cookie
8 Manchester Deaf Institute
9 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)
10 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
