Track By Track: Two Another - 'EP TWO'

Two Another come from all over.

Two musicians from different sides of the world, with vastly different backgrounds, they met in London and quickly gelled into a formidable unit.

The duo's debut EP was a stunning introduction, matching gossamer vocals to brittle electronics, sultry R&B textures to moments of bright, vivid pop music.

New release 'EP TWO' is out now, and it's a subtle expansion on their formidably independent aural universe.

Clash invited Two Another to break down the new EP...

'World Demands It'

The EP starts with 'World Demands It', which was the first thing we made together after quitting our jobs and moving to London in 2015. The distorted drum break, lead synth line and the washed out vocals definitely give the track a 90’s feel, paying homage to artists like The Chemical Brothers.

'Aiming Up'

Then next up is 'Aiming Up' which lyrically explores the same themes but musically shows a more subdued soulful side. We wanted to give the track a laid-back beat because at the time we had been listening to a lot of 'Voodoo' by D’ Angelo.

'Over My Shoulder'

'Over My Shoulder' proved to be the toughest track to finish because it was little bit out of comfort zone but everyone we showed it to said it was worth pursing. It ended up taking six bassists and six mental breakdowns to finish it but hopefully the tongue in cheek pop tune will get people dancing.

'Waiting On You'

Finishing off the EP is 'Waiting On You', which is something that came together very last minute. The chopped guitars and bass line are out takes from a recording on EP1 that we felt were too good to go to waste and the vocal hook came from restlessly waiting for second EP to be released.

- - -

'EP TWO' is out now.