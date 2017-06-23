Track By Track: The Aces - 'I Don't Like Being Honest' EP

The Aces met at a formative moment in their lives.

The Utah four-piece met in junior high - although Cristal and Alisa Ramirez are sisters - and quickly became obsessed with music.

Rapidly becoming the prism through which they viewed and interacted with the world, the group became an insular, highly creative unit.

Rock riffs with pop hooks, debut EP 'I Don't Like Being Honest' is out today (June 23rd) and it's a wonderful statement of intent from the band.

The Aces have plenty of tricks up their sleeve, as this EP makes abundantly clear - confident, melody-strewn songwriting, there's also the faintest but most profound sense of melancholy.

Tune in below, then check out a track by track guide from The Aces.

1. 'Stuck'

'Stuck' was the first single that we released on this EP. We wrote this a few years ago in a bedroom in Brooklyn, New York and this song really helped us establish and discover what we wanted the sound of The Aces to be.

It is inspired by the feeling of being stuck in a situation that you know isn't right but don't know how to end or get out of, whether it is a relationship or just a roadblock in life.

2. 'Physical'

We wrote 'Physical' last summer and it was actually a really complex song to figure out. It took us a second to fit all of the puzzle pieces together, but has since been one of our favorites. 'Physical' is about the importance of substance and depth in a relationship.

Casual intimacy is so glamorized in society, and we wanted to bring our perspective to the table. Being physical can quickly become lackluster if that's the only thing a relationship has going for it.

3. 'Baby Who'

'Baby Who' holds a special place in all of our hearts. We call it our healer. We wrote this right after we signed our record deal last fall. We were packed in a small room in Los Angeles with only a laptop and a guitar.

The energy was crazy and electric and we just felt really excited and empowered. ‘Baby Who’ is about not needing anyone or anything but yourself to be happy.

A lot of people think ‘Baby Who’ is about a person or specifically a relationship, but for us it's about overcoming anything in your life that's holding you back and feeling independent in yourself and your abilities.

4. 'Touch'

'Touch' was one of the first songs we wrote for this EP and one of our favorites. We like it because it gives a taste of our garage band roots and our love for rock 'n roll.

Everybody knows what it's like to run into an ex-lover at a party and imagine what could happen.

'I Don't Like Being Honest' EP is out now.