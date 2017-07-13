Toulouse Is Unafraid To Be Personal On 'Here & Now'

Toulouse has never hid from a challenge.
Born in Nigeria, the self-taught musician sought out a place at the Clive Davis Institution at NYU, but didn't have the Skype access necessary to take part in an interview.
Ever-resourceful, he simply sang down a phoneline - and his natural talent shone through.
Recently working with SG Lewis, Toulouse also popped up on the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack, a sign of things to come.
For now, though, Clash is able to share beautifully personal new song 'Here & Now', an incredibly soulful piece of music.
Refusing to hold back, Toulouse really lays it all on the line - it's a powerful, engrossing piece of work. He explains:
"The song really is just a confessional. One of my most personal ones to date, in that I put some of my flaws on display in the opening lines. But like the others, there is a healthy dollop of my world view as it relates to the grander scheme of things. It can be simplified as this: The world is mad, and I feel mad sometimes, but there is still beauty and worth to be found..."
Tune in now.
