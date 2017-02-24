Toronto's FRIGS Share Trail-Blazing 'Taking Pictures'

Toronto group FRIGS have shared biting new song 'Taking Pictures'.

The band initially formed in Montreal, a city famed for the free-flowing nature of its creative community.

Now based in Toronto, the band's debut album 'Basic Behaviour' is set to drop on February 23rd through Arts & Crafts.

New song 'Taking Pictures' is a fine indication of what to expect. The guitar sound is as dry as the Sahara Desert, a biting, spiky, de-constructive take on post-punk's legacy.

Lyrically, the song pieces together the emotional numbness caused by social media, while presenting a way out of this malaise.

"‘Talking Pictures’ was a turning point in the development of 'Basic Behaviour'. There was a starkness to it that really resonated with us at the time, becoming a catalyst for a new style of songwriting that would eventually finish the record,” recalls vocalist Bria Salmena.

“Lyrically, it is about the need to be stimulated. It was written during a period where I felt a lack of both external and internal encouragement, preventing me from thinking freely or creatively. Falling into a void of routine, I was distracting myself from real life experiences, and those experiences, once examined, seemed only filtered through interactions with technology and social media. In writing this song, I attempted to explore this void and my distracted state in hopes of losing any numbness I felt in my day-to-day life."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://frigs.bandcamp.com/album/basic-behaviour">Basic Behaviour by FRIGS</a>

'Basic Behaviour' will be released on February 23rd. Tracklisting:

1. Doghead

2. Talking Pictures

3. Waste

4. Solid State

5. Gemini

6. I

7. II

8. Heavyweights

9. Chest

10. Trashyard

Photo Credit: Chelsee Ivan

