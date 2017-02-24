Toronto's FRIGS Share Trail-Blazing 'Taking Pictures'

Toronto group FRIGS have shared biting new song 'Taking Pictures'.
The band initially formed in Montreal, a city famed for the free-flowing nature of its creative community.
Now based in Toronto, the band's debut album 'Basic Behaviour' is set to drop on February 23rd through Arts & Crafts.
New song 'Taking Pictures' is a fine indication of what to expect. The guitar sound is as dry as the Sahara Desert, a biting, spiky, de-constructive take on post-punk's legacy.
Lyrically, the song pieces together the emotional numbness caused by social media, while presenting a way out of this malaise.
"‘Talking Pictures’ was a turning point in the development of 'Basic Behaviour'. There was a starkness to it that really resonated with us at the time, becoming a catalyst for a new style of songwriting that would eventually finish the record,” recalls vocalist Bria Salmena.
“Lyrically, it is about the need to be stimulated. It was written during a period where I felt a lack of both external and internal encouragement, preventing me from thinking freely or creatively. Falling into a void of routine, I was distracting myself from real life experiences, and those experiences, once examined, seemed only filtered through interactions with technology and social media. In writing this song, I attempted to explore this void and my distracted state in hopes of losing any numbness I felt in my day-to-day life."
Tune in now.
'Basic Behaviour' will be released on February 23rd. Tracklisting:
1. Doghead
2. Talking Pictures
3. Waste
4. Solid State
5. Gemini
6. I
7. II
8. Heavyweights
9. Chest
10. Trashyard
Photo Credit: Chelsee Ivan
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.