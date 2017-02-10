Toronto's Bonjay Entice On 'Ingenue'

Toronto's Bonjay have shared new cut 'Ingenue' - tune in now.

The duo - Alanna Stuart and Ian Swain - hooked up a while back, two very distinct artists with distinct ideas of what they wanted to achieve.

Together, though, it somehow seems to work. Debut EP 'Broughtupsy' earned widespread praise, fusing dancehall-inflected electronics with a defiant sense of future soul.

New track 'Ingenue' brings these influences to boiling point, a biting return dominated by Alanna Stuart's emphatic, piercing vocal.

Opening in sparse, almost jazz-tinged territory - think Melanie DiBiasio and you'd be close - the arrangement builds up, the bubbling bass adding throbbing low end to that rolling melody.

Difficult to predict, the warped dancehall beats mingle with the vocal to add something truly unexpected. Tune in now.

