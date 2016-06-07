Toro y Moi Announces New Album 'Boo Boo'

Toro y Moi will release new album 'Boo Boo' on July 7th.

The American producer - otherwise known as Chaz Bear - has been through some tough times of late, a period of introversion that has altered the way he approaches music.

New album 'Boo Boo' will be released on July 7th (order LINK ), bearing the influence of everyone from "Travis Scott to Daft Punk, Frank Ocean to Oneohtrix Point Never, Kashif and Gigi Masin".

He explains: "After seven years of touring and recording, I found myself becoming self conscious about my position in life as a “famous” person, or at least my version of whatever that is. My dreams had become my reality, yet I was somehow unable to accept this new environment. I couldn’t help but fall into what might be described as an identity crisis. A feedback loop of fearful thoughts left me feeling confused. I felt as though I no longer knew what it was that I actually wanted and needed in and out of life, and at times I felt unable to even tell what was real."

"During this time of personal turmoil, I turned to music as a form of therapy, and it helped me cope with the pain that I was feeling. I’d listen to the same ambient song over and over again, trying to insulate myself from reality. I fell in love with space again."

New cut 'Girl Like You' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Mirage

2. No Show

3. Mona Lisa

4. Pavement

5.Don't Try

6. Windows

7. Embarcadaro

8. Girl Like You

9. You and I

10. Labyrinth

11. Inside My Head

