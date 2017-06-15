Toothless Eases Into Fresh Territory With 'Onwards And Upwards (Sisyphus)'

Toothless is the latest vehicle for the imagination of Ed Nash, a songwriter whose curious catalogue never fails to surprise.

Releasing new album 'The Pace Of The Passing' earlier this year, Ed Nash pushed himself into fresh realms.

But he's not done there. New release 'Palm's EP' drops on June 16th, and matches re-worked versions of material from his EP to some fresh recordings.

Ed explains: “About this time last year me and some friends soundproofed the breezeblock shed at the back of my garden to use as a rehearsal and recording studio. Up until this point all the writing I had done for Toothless had taken place in my living room or other peoples more professional rooms. Since then with the new space, I’ve spent my time working on my production skills, experimenting with new sounds and generally enjoying making music. This EP is the result of that time.”

Clash is able to premiere a new version of 'Onwards And Upwards (Sisyphus)' with Toothless turning this Greek myth into a defiantly modern tale of getting by amidst the daily grind.

He explains: "With this version I was looking to make more of the pre chorus section of the original song as I love the way the chords change and how the melody works over them. I slowed the song down and added a bunch of harmonies to really exaggerate what's going on in this section".

Tune in now.