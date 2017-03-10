Too Many T's Drop 'Panther'

Too Many T's grew up absorbing hip-hop's golden age.

Crisp beats, a deft flow, and lyrics that spoke about the grit and the zest of everyday life, artists like Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Eric B & Rakim, De La Soul, and more.

Gradually finding a style of their own, the duo - Leon Rhymes and Ross Standaloft - recently released new album 'South City', and it's perhaps their most complete moment yet.

Deft of production and thoughtful of lyric, 'South City' affords Too Many T's the space to breath, while also introducing fresh elements at every turn.

Album standout 'Panther' has now received the video treatment, and it's a frisky basketball work out. The duo explain:

"'Panther' is out first full production music video, the brainchild of director Tony Ogun who dreamt up the idea of us being a less than capable basketball outfit called the ‘Panthers’ who come up against the best team around - the Cobras. It was a fully hilarious shoot, everyone was great and really got into playing basketball. There ended up being a pretty intense actual game on the go by the end of the day - the result was pretty much the same as the video."

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Too Many T's shows click HERE.

