Tom Waits Details New Re-Master Project

Tom Waits has detailed plans for a series of re-mastered editions of key moments from his back catalogue.

The legendary songwriter has been pouring over the original tapes, with the new vinyl series set to launch on November 10th.

Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan personally oversaw the process, which opens with 'Bad As Me' and continues with 'Real Gone' and individual releases for the three discs from 'Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards'.

Tom Waits comments: "This restoration project could arrogantly be compared to restoring a faded tapestry, a painstaking process that requires meticulous attention to each colour faded thread. Spending months on something completed once, many years ago was necessary though cursedly laborious for us."

The roll out runs as follows:

10th November – 'Bad As Me'

24th November – 'Real Gone'

24th November – 'Blood Money'

24th November – 'Alice'

1st December – 'Glitter and Doom Live'

15th December – 'Mule Variations'

2018 – 'Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers and Bastards' (released separately)

