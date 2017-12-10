Tom Tripp Is A Cally Road Phenomenon In Waiting

Tom Tripp has come a long way, but he still knows his way back.

Uploading his first song as a singer back in January, the North London artist's profile has exploded, earning millions of streams and some extraordinary shout outs.

NAO is a fan, snapping up the Caledonian Road native for her label, before Tom Tripp set foot on a jet for his first ever live show - performing alongside Mura Masa at gargantuan desert festival Coachella.

New solo EP 'Red' is a vivid first step, coming first days after his first sold out headline show (in London, naturally enough).

The EP features tracks both old and new, fusing differing directions, differing approaches into one seductive whole.

Future soul with a voice of its own, Tom Tripp notes: "I'm just getting started..."

Dive in below.

