Tom Thum x Ruel Combine To Reinvent Rag'n'Bone Man

When Tom Thum and Ruel sat down to work with one another it was clear that this wasn't some run-of-the-mill collaboration.

Tom Thum is an internationally renowned beat boxer, able to replicate all manner of sounds with his body in videos viewed by millions and millions of fans.

Ruel is a talented vocalist in his own right, someone who can truly inhabit a song and make it into his own.

Filmed as part of YouTube Australia's Pop-Up Space in Sydney's AFTRS studios, the duo break down Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Human' and turn it into something extraordinarily different.

Matching inventive beat boxing against a tender, emphatic vocal, the clip itself is draped with digital effects, ultra-addictive eye-candy.

Tune in now.

