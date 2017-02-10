Tom Petty Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Legendary American songwriter Tom Petty has suffered a cardiac arrest.

News broke earlier this evening (October 2nd) that the artist had been found unconscious at home, with TMZ reporting that he was taken to hospital in Los Angeles.

UPDATE

An earlier version of this story stated that Tom Petty had died - LAPD have now disavowed their role in the current version of events, offering clarity in a social media statement:

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

- - -

Tom Petty is truly one of American songwriting's foremost voices, from his early years in Mudcrutch through to those glorious albums with the Heartbreakers, and beyond.

Later the singer would play a key role on the Travellin' Wilburys, performing alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne.

Indeed, Jeff Lynne would help steer Tom Petty's phenomenally successful solo album 'Full Moon Fever' in 1989, containing singles such as 'Running Down A Dream'.

Continuing to write, record, and tour with remarkable skill, Tom Petty led the Heartbreakers back out on the road earlier this year for a 40th anniversary show.

An enormous loss, we'll be running a full tribute to Tom Petty shortly.

