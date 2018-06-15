Tom Odell Returns With 'If You Wanna Love Somebody'

Tom Odell has shared new single 'If You Wanna Love Somebody'.

Love seems to be a recurring theme in the songwriter's work, dominating his breakout single 'Another Love'.

Working on the follow up to his debut album 'Wrong Crowd', the BRIT Award winning artist set up shop in East London's Strongroom studios.

New single 'If You Wanna Love Somebody' leads the way, with Tom Odell's soothing vocals wrapping themselves around a typically personal lyric.

Easing himself out of view of his massively successful debut album, there's a little more soul, a little more flavour to Tom's latest release.

Try it out below.

