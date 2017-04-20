Tom Misch Shares 'Water Baby' Clip

Tom Misch has shared the full video for his new single 'Water Baby'.

The track is lifted from debut album 'Geography', and it's a typically beautiful return from a songwriter operating with full confidence in his abilities.

The visuals were shot on location in Ukraine and London, with director Georgia Hudson - known for her work with Jorja Smith and Glass Animals - taking control.

Tom explains: “I'm a pretty keen swimmer and love surfing too, so that largely inspired this song. Me and Loyle chatted about ideas for the video and he mentioned he had been talking to Georgia, who had directed some of his previous videos, about a concept they had in mind involving a frozen lake. The three of us got on a call to talk through some ideas and it all came together.”

“It was quite a tough one to shoot but was so worthwhile. Am excited for everyone to see it.”

Tune in now.

Catch Tom Misch at the following shows:

March

1 Dublin The Academy SOLD OUT

2 Manchester O2 Ritz SOLD OUT

3 Glasgow Oran Mor SOLD OUT

5 Leeds O2 Academy

6 Bristol 02 Academy SOLD OUT

8 London The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

9 London The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

11 Birmingham O2 Institute

Photo Credit: Charlie Cummings

