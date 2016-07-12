Tom Misch Announces Debut Album 'Geography'

Tom Misch is set to release new album 'Geography' on April 6th.

The songwriter has always held off releasing a full length, preferring instead to find other means of getting his material out there.

It's been a remarkable success so far; a web-born triumph, Tom Misch has racked up millions of streams, an international audience that grows by the day.

Debut album 'Geography' arrives on April 6th, with Tom Misch sharing lead cut 'Movie'.

It's a low key jammer, with those trademark guitar inflections set against vocals at the finale from Tom's own sister, Polly Misch.

Tune in now.

Catch Tom Misch at the following shows:

March

1 Dublin The Academy

2 Manchester O2 Ritz

3 Glasgow Oran Mor

5 Leeds University Stylus

6 Bristol 02 Academy

8 London Roundhouse

11 Birmingham O2 Institute

For tickets to the latest Tom Misch shows click HERE.

