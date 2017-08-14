together PANGEA's 'Kenmore Ave.' Is An Absolute Garage Punk Riot

together PANGEA don't let any fat grow on the bones of their songwriting.

It's all muscle: garage punk biceps combined with visceral, quadricep riffing, the four-piece strip each track down so tight the veins are popping out.

New album 'Bulls And Roosters' arrives on August 25th, and it gleefully pilfers from pop past to create something uniquely unhinged and hilariously fun.

New cut 'Kenmore Ave.' drops first on Clash, with together PANGEA ramming their point home in less than three minutes.

Helter skelter garage punk with the fizz left in, it matches a coy Beatles references to some 'Nuggets' style deviant behaviour.

Bassist Danny Bengston: "I wrote 'Kenmore Ave.' while I was in rehab in September, 2015. I had an acoustic guitar and this old boom box with a mix CD that William (lead singer) and his girlfriend Kelsey made me. I snuck up to my room to listen to music and The Beatles song 'Ticket To Ride' came on. I borrowed that first lyric and then the whole thing just came to me at once. The songs about a toxic relationship and wanting to give up, but then realizing 'never mind, I can figure this shit out.'"

Tune in now.

Catch together PANGEA at the following shows:

November

7 Newcastle Think Tank

8 Glasgow Stereo

9 Manchester Gullivers

10 Leeds Headrow House

11 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

13 Brighton Hope & Ruin

14 London Thousand Island