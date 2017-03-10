Toddla T Has Remixed HoodCelebrityy's 'Walking Trophy'

Toddla T has delivered a carnival-ready remix of HoodCelebrityy's 'Walking Trophy'.

The single is out now, a soulful summer hit from the Jamaican-born, New York raised newcomer.

HoodCelebrityy has recruited Sheffield's dancehall don Toddla T on remix duties, and the results are an absolute scorcher.

'Walking Trophy' has been steered in a dancehall direction, a fiery system smasher featuring both Big Zeeks and UK-JA rising star Alicai Harley.

One for carnival season, the remix manages to inject some fiery sub-low energy while retaining the intimacy of HoodCelebrityy's initial vocal.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.