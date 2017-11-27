This Tom Walker Live Session Is Beautiful

Tom Walker has shot a spellbinding new live version of his song 'Leave A Light On'.

It's been a big week for the songwriter, with his placement in the BBC Sound of 2018 list unleashing a wave of hype.

As ever, though, the English artist is fixated on one thing only: the music itself. Heading back into the studio, Tom Walker decided to record a fresh, entirely live version of his standout cut 'Leave A Light On'.

Seated at the piano, the songwriter let the cameras roll and the focussed on his performance, word by heart-rending word.

It's an astonishing accomplishment. Tom Walker gets right to the heart of the song, a work that deals with some powerful emotions.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Tom Walker shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.