This Song Sounds A Lot Like Childish Gambino's 'This Is America'

Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' exploded like an atom bomb on its release earlier this year.

With that hard-hitting beat and even harder-hitting lyrics the track seemed to distill angst around the state of America into one explosive release.

Yet it could owe a debt to a two year old track by Jase Harley, with his 2016 release 'American Pharoah' certainly resembling the release.

Social media users have been comparing the two, with Jase himself getting involved in the debate on Instagram.

As ever, it's all in the ears of the beholder - compare the two songs below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.