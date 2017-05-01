This New Video Proves That Jehst Is One Of The Best In The Game

Simply put: Jehst is one of the best in the game.

An underground MC who continually challenges both himself and those around him, the rapper took time out before returning with a new full length.

'Billy Green Is Dead' is an astonishing return, with the beats set against some of Jehst's most intense performances to date.

Clash reviewer Matt Oliver labelled the album "epic" and pointed out "you’re never quite sure if Jehst is method acting..."

'So Far To Go' takes this method acting one step further, a gritty black and white clip that is astonishingly creative.

A riveting, intense watch, Clash is lucky enough to be able to premiere the clip. Tune in now.

Catch Jehst at the following shows:

August

4 Kingston Banquet Records (free, in-store performance)

5 Brighton Rarekind Records (free, in-store performance)

October

5 Brighton Patterns

6 Southampton The Loft

7 London The Garage

12 Birmingham Academy 3

13 Manchester Sound Control

14 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

15 Leeds Wardrobe

19 Bristol Marble Factory

20 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

21 Glasgow ABC 2